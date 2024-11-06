Banker engine derails at Kasara station in Maharashtra; long-distance trains likely to hit

<p>Mumbai: A banker engine, used in hauling a train up a steep gradient, derailed at the Kasara station in Maharashtra's Thane district on the Central Railway network on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.</p>.<p>The derailment occurred at the Kasara station's yard at 12.20 pm, the Central Railway's chief public relations officer Swapnil Nila said.</p>.Passenger trail derails; Naxal involvement suspected.<p>"Nobody was injured in the incident," he said, adding that the movement of long-distance trains on the route is likely to get affected.</p>.<p>Kasara station is the final stop in the north-east sector of the Central Railway's Mumbai suburban train network.</p>.<p>"Due to the derailment, some mails or express trains are likely to run behind scheduled time, but there is no impact on the movement of suburban services. The Kasara-bound local trains are running as per schedule," he said.</p>.<p>Restoration work is currently in progress at the site, Nila added.</p>.<p>Banker engines, generally in sets of two or three, push the goods and passengers train from behind while ascending a 'ghat' (mountain pass) section. Near Mumbai, the banker engines are used only in the Kasara (Mumbai to Nashik route) and Bhor (Mumbai to Pune route) ghat sections.</p>