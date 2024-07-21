Home
Be on high alert, CM tells officials as heavy rains lash Maharashtra

Accident-prone areas should be surveyed, flood control methods should be adopted and traffic must be diverted as required, he said.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 July 2024, 11:00 IST

Mumbai: In view of heavy rains in several parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai and the coastal Konkan region, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday asked officials to be on high alert.

The State Disaster Response Force, the local administration, civic bodies, police etc should take regular updates on the weather from the India Meteorological Department and plan accordingly to provide relief to citizens, Shinde said.

Accident-prone areas should be surveyed, flood control methods should be adopted and traffic must be diverted as required, he said.

IMD updates should be shared with citizens regularly, the CM added.

Food, medicine and relief material stocks should be maintained in appropriate quantity, temporary shelter camps must be made for people and animals, he told officials.

Published 21 July 2024, 11:00 IST
