<p>Mumbai: Launching the campaign for the forthcoming mega local bodies elections in Maharashtra, Union Home Minister Amit Shah seemed to come to with a strong message to allies Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP when he said the BJP does not walk with the help of crutches in the state.</p><p>“Now, in Maharashtra, the BJP does not walk with the help of any crutches, but stands on its own strength,” Shah said after performing the bhoomi-poojan for the new BJP Maharashtra state headquarters in the Churchgate area of Mumbai. </p><p>“The BJP holds a powerful and enduring place in India’s political landscape. Likewise, in Maharashtra, BJP's strong presence in the political arena is now beyond question,” Shah said amid thunderous applause. </p><p>“Today is a very special day for all BJP workers, especially those from Maharashtra, as the Maharashtra BJP is about to mark a new beginning in history with the foundation ceremony of its new office. We all know that for us, the office is like a temple,” he added. </p>.'21 Maoists surrendered in Chhattisgarh': Amit Shah vows to eradicate menace by March 26.<p>Speaking about BJP’s growth in Maharashtra, he said: “I am happy that the BJP has not only grown stronger in Maharashtra, but has also stayed true to its traditions. When the BJP was founded in 1980, (former Prime Minister an ex BJP President) Atal Bihari Vajpayee said - ‘andhera chathega, kamal khilega’….In 1996, we witnessed Atal Ji become Prime Minister, and today, we proudly see Narendra Modi Ji leading the nation as Prime Minister for the third consecutive time.”</p><p>Shah’s statement came after he addressed two back to back functions in which Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his two deputies - Shinde and Pawar were present.</p><p>“In Maharashtra, the BJP-led NDA has been victorious three times and Devendra Fadnavis has become the Chief Minister for the third time. Maharashtra currently has a double-engine government. However, I am not satisfied with just that — we want a triple-engine government,” he said. </p><p>Shah said that the opposition will not even be visible through binoculars after the local bodies polls. </p>