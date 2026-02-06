Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026: Record-breaking Vaibhav Suryavanshi powers India to 411/9

The 14-year-old, who made 175 off 80 balls, now has the fastest 150 (off 71 balls) in U-19 cricket and also has the most sixes (15) for anyone in a Youth ODI innings.
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 11:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 February 2026, 11:17 IST
Sports NewsCricketIndia vs EnglandU-19 World CupVaibhav Sooryavanshi

Follow us on :

Follow Us