BJP leaders in Maharashtra wary of what party has in store after recent CM picks

The selection of chief ministers in the three states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh following the recently concluded Assembly elections has reportedly turned into a matter of concern among BJP leaders in Maharashtra.

The manoeuvre of replacing the established leaders with fresh faces has triggered talks on whether such a move would be taken if BJP-led alliance retains power in Maharashtra after Assembly elections due next year.

The Maratha agitation that has snowballed into a larger problem is also likely to alter the dynamics of the political parties in the state.

The public got a sneak peek of the apparent dissent within the Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti ruling dispensation in a recent development where the saffron party opposed the entry of NCP MLA Nawab Malik into the government. The NCP leader was in attendance during the Winter Session of Maharashtra legislature, and to the surprise of many, sat on the Treasury benches.