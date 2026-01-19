<p>Mumbai: In a surprising turn of events in Nagpur, BJP MLC Sandip Joshi, who is considered close to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari announced retirement from politics paving way for young generation. </p><p>The 55-year-old Joshi, who had been a Mayor of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), is considered influential in BJP circles. </p><p>The resignation comes at a time when Fadnavis is in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos to attend the World Economic Forum.</p><p>Besides, it comes hours after Gadkari said that the older generation must step aside when things start running smoothly and make way for the new generation.</p><p>However, BJP sources from Nagpur told DH that Joshi had been making up his mind to stop down for some time. </p><p>Joshi, who comes from an RSS background, announced his decision in a social media post. </p><p>"I am well aware that the party has elevated me. Thus, seeking forgiveness from the party's top leadership Nitin Gadkari ji and Devendra Fadnavis ji, I am announcing this decision today," he wrote. </p><p>Joshi further said his term as member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council ends on May 13, 2026. “I will complete my term, viewing it as a responsibility entrusted by the party. After May 13, he will not demand a ticket from the party, and even if offered, he will humbly decline it,” said Joshi.</p>.Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, US envoy Gor discuss boosting investments and business ties.<p>“Politics had always meant more to him than position or prestige — it was a path of selfless service and dedication. However, the ongoing defections for power, opportunism, and intensifying competition today unsettle not just ordinary voters but also loyal workers. With limited seats and rising expectations, no one is willing to step back is a harsh reality,” he said.</p><p>Joshi said that he considers himself as an ordinary BJP worker, but seeing the political landscape he has decided to quit. </p><p>Making way for "young blood" is also essential, Joshi noted, adding that, therefore, after deep reflection, he is putting a full stop to his political journey ahead.</p><p>"After May 13, I have decided to completely retire from active politics. This decision is not born of momentary emotion but from profound deliberation. From here on, I will live as an ordinary social worker and continue serving the common people and working for them," he said.</p><p>"I say with pride that in the BJP alone can an ordinary worker become the country's Prime Minister. However, I sincerely believe that my presence should not cause injustice to any ordinary worker. And in my absence, nothing will be hindered for anyone, this is the ultimate truth," he added.</p><p>“I am fully aware that this decision to retire from politics will come as a shock to my family, to my loved ones who care for me, and to the party workers. I seek forgiveness from all of them from the bottom of my heart and announce this decision with utmost humility,” he said. </p>