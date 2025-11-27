Today's Horoscope – November 28, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 27 November 2025, 17:36 IST
March 21 - April 20
Try not to evade important issues, you might find yourself backed into a corner with no room for negotiation. Tax rebates, insurance money, gifts make the day financially hefty for you.
Colour: Brown Number: 7
April 21 - May 21
Try not to let your stubborn nature get the better of you today. Channel your energy into passion, not childish outbursts of temper. Creative pursuits and time spent with friends will salvage your ill temper.
Colour: gold Number: 3
May 22 - June 21
A change of job seems to be the order, and you are raring to go. Send out applications and attend interviews. A picnic puts the zip in a new relationship, and both of you are finding new facets about each other that you find very pleasing.
Colour: Jade Number: 8
June 22 - July 22
You need to be careful about whom you choose to confide your personal information with. Somebody is talking behind your back, and stretching the truth a bit and discussing your secrets for good measure.
Colour: Chrome Number: 9
July 23 - August 21
You could be under considerable mental tension or feel hemmed in by an overly traditional mental atmosphere. Small details occupy your mind today. Arrangements that you make for your work open many doors.
Colour: Yellow Number: 2
August 22 - September 23
You are undemanding as usual, but offers keep coming today for a better job profile. Your communication skills are excellent, so speak about what’s troubling you. Put your cards on the table and be clear about what you want.
Colour: lilac Number: 1
September 23 - October 22
Educational pursuits will also serve as well-rewarding hobbies for you. Studying will open up new horizons for you and help relieve stress as well. Children take up a lot of your time today.
Colour: Mustard Number: 5
October 23 - November 21
Strike a balance and decide what is best for you. Stay calm as you are able to find your emotional centre or equilibrium. A family putting can be very enlightening, and you can understand the family politics that is going on.
Colour: Green Number: 4
November 22 - December 21
By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now. Watch out for new romances because some of them may not be what you expect.
Colour: Ochre Number: 7
December 23 - January 20
You have made a travel plan today, and it may lead to a new business venture. Children are demanding of your time and attention today. A sudden offer makes you confused, but could be suitable for you in the long run.
Colour: Blue Number: 9
January 21 - February 19
Your charming tactful nature wins you many friends today, but that special one is still proving elusive. Put your cards on the table and discuss your future plans with your partner.
Colour: Brown Number: 6
February 20 - March 20
A delightful event or meeting could brighten your day and set the stage for a very interesting development. You may be taking stock of your professional life. Be careful to balance strategy with personal objectives.
Colour: Green Number: 3
Amara Ramdev