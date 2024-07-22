BJP should clarify if Marathas are going to get reservation: Manoj Jarange Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Quota leader Manoj Jarange on Monday demanded that the ruling BJP clarify whether the Maratha community will be granted reservation under the OBC category in Maharashtra.

Addressing reporters at his indefinite hunger strike site in Jalna district, which began on July 20, Jarange accused the BJP of shifting the responsibility to opposition parties regarding the Maratha quota issue.

Jarange is observing fast for the implementation of a draft notification that recognises Kunbis as blood relatives of Maratha community members.

"Why keep asking the Opposition parties about their stand on the Maratha quota? The BJP should clarify whether Marathas are going to get the reservation or not," he said and accused the state government of exploiting the Maratha community as a "vote bank" without addressing their concerns.