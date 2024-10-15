Home
BJP's Sahasrabuddhe made chairperson of Maharashtra's cultural panel, given MoS rank

The appointment of Sahasrabuddhe, a former Rajya Sabha MP, is for a period of three years.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 00:59 IST

Published 15 October 2024, 00:59 IST
India NewsBJPMaharashtra

