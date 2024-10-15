BJP's Sahasrabuddhe made chairperson of Maharashtra's cultural panel, given MoS rank

<p>Pune: Senior BJP leader Vinay Sahasrabuddhe was on Monday appointed as chairperson of the State Cultural Policy Implementation Committee, a post in the rank of minister of state.</p>.<p>A government resolution in this regard was issued during the day.</p>.<p>The appointment of Sahasrabuddhe, a former Rajya Sabha MP, is for a period of three years.</p>.<p>"Many thanks to Maharashtra CM @mieknathshinde DCM @Dev_Fadnavis and @AjitPawarSpeaks and more particularly Sr Minister @SMungantiwar ji for appointing me Chair of State Culture Policy Implementation Committee! For the first time a committee has been set up to oversee implementation," Sahasrabuddhe said in a message on X .</p>