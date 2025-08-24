<p>Mumbai: A fire erupted in a flat in a 22-storey residential building in Goregaon area of Mumbai on Sunday, officials said.</p>.<p>According to preliminary information, no one was injured.</p>.<p>"A blaze erupted in a flat on the 11th floor of Vaishnav Height building located on Rani Sati Marg, opposite Balaji Hospital in Goregaon (East), around 3.30 pm," a BMC official said, adding that the flames spread to a 600 sq. ft. area on the 12th floor.</p>.Arunachal Pradesh: 8-yr-old student charred to death, 3 others injured in fire at residential school.<p>"There is no report of any injury to anyone," he said.</p>.<p>Eight fire engines and other vehicles are conducting fire-fighting operations, the official addaed.</p>.<p>The cause of the fire cannot be known immediately.</p>