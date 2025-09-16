<p>Mumbai: As it turned 142, the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) on Monday evening showcased the efforts to protect Great Indian Bustards and Lesser Floricans in Rajasthan - at the iconic Hornbill House in Mumbai.</p><p>Director Kishor Rithe presented the key achievements of the BNHS in the past 142 years and the way ahead.</p><p>“BNHS has a precious specimen collection Museum as well as a natural history library having a rare book section. Both are getting renovated in phases and being handed over to the members,” said Rithe. </p><p>From Rajasthan, two Bishnoi community staff members Sachin Bishnoi and Pankaj Bishnoi showed their community efforts with BNHS to protect the GIB and Lesser Florican through a documentary.</p>.‘Blending ethanol in petrol in the name of climate action is a myth’.<p>With less than 150 Great Indian Bustards (GIB) and less than 700 Lesser Floricans left in the wild, India needs to take urgent measures to prevent the extinction of these two residents and endemic bustard species of the Indian subcontinent.</p><p>In India, the biggest GIB population is in Rajasthan, where it is locally known as Godavan and it has the status of the state bird of Rajasthan. Besides Rajasthan, the other states where these birds have presence are Gujarat (25), Karnataka (5) and Maharashtra (2).</p><p>Lesser Florican is the smallest bird of the bustard family which was formerly a common game bird of Indian grasslands. But now with a global population of 250-300 males confined in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Rajasthan with an IUCN status of CR (Critically Endangered).</p><p>The BNHS top brass led by Rithe, BNHS Vice President Saurabh Kant Singh, Honorary Secretary Dr Bharat Bhushan, Director and Governing Council member Debi Goenka felicitated some of the staff members for their significant contribution made in the financial year 2024-25. </p><p>The youngest and the eldest staff members of the Society cut the celebration cake marking 142 years.</p>