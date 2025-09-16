Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Boy sexually assaulted by 14 men in Kerala for 2 years, nine arrested

According to a senior police officer of the district, the boy was sexually assaulted over two years at his home and other places, including in Kannur and Kozhikode districts, by 14 different men.
Last Updated : 16 September 2025, 08:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 September 2025, 08:33 IST
India NewsKeralaCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us