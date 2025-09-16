<p>There is a general saying that sports should not be mixed politics. But recent incidents have shown otherwise.</p><p>The ongoing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/asia-cup">Asia Cup</a> cricket tournament in Dubai has been plunged into a big crisis with the reported threat of Pakistan pulling out midway through the event (though they denied it later).</p>.Asia Cup 2025: A handshake that never was; Not a pleasant sight, but don't blame the players.<p>The refusal of Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav to shake hands with his Pakistani counterpart Salma Ali Agha at the time of the toss has created a big furore.</p><p>It is worth mentioning in this backdrop that a handshake between captains of both teams during toss before matches in international cricket is a convention and not specified as a rule.</p>.Suryakumar Yadav, Salman Agha skip customary handshake during toss for Indo-Pak Asia Cup game.<p>But miffed with the incident, PCB even went to the extent of demanding the removal of Andy Pycroft from the International Cricket Council (ICC) panel of match referees, a demand which was rejected by the game's global governing body. </p><p>PCB had lodged a protest with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) also over India players' refusal to shake hands with them post-match. </p>.Pakistan lodges protest with ACC after Indian players refuse handshake post Asia Cup match.<p>Leaving politics apart, let us look at the possible scenarios that is likely to emerge on the 22-yard strip in the coming days. </p><p>After<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/asia-cup-2025-india-fire-the-first-salvo-over-pakistan-3727677"> the humiliating loss to India</a> in their opening Group tie, Pakistan face the ignominy of bowing out of the tournament and not meeting their <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/india-vs-pakistan">archrivals </a>again in the tournament which is meant for continental supremacy.</p><p>For that to happen two things should unfold. Pakistan is supposed to play their last group tie against the UAE on Wednesday (September 16). If the host nation upsets Pakistan, then they are through to the Super 4's stage. In case of Pakistan forfeiting their match (which they have ruled out for now) against the UAE, then also they get eliminated.</p>.Suryakumar Yadav, Salman Agha skip customary handshake during toss for Indo-Pak Asia Cup game.<p>As of now, India are sitting pretty at the top of the table with two wins from as many games and their passage to Super 4s is more or less assured.</p><p>In short, Pakistan are in a do-or-die situation at the moment now. They need to win their last group tie against the UAE. Or else, they will not be meeting Pakistan again in the Asia Cup 2025 anymore. </p><p>The tournament itinerary was drawn in such a way that the archrivals would meet in the group stage, then in the Super 4s stage and then possibly in the final. </p><p>But as of now everything depends on what unfolds on 'Super Wednesday'.</p><p>Though UAE is not known to be a good cricketing nation as just like any other Middle East country football is the No.1 sport there, they are capable of the one 'giant-killing' act and if it happens on Wednesday, Pakistan will be the one to suffer most. </p><p>Also the die-hard fans of the 'Gentleman's Game' whose hopes of another India-Pakistan match in the tournament which may not happen in that case. </p>