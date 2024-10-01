Body of banker who jumped off Atal Setu recovered from Navi Mumbai shores

<p>Mumbai: The body of a 40-year-old banker who jumped off the trans-harbour Atal Setu was found washed up on the seashore in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, police said.</p>.<p>Sushant Chakravarti, a deputy manager with a nationalised bank, parked his SUV on the bridge at Sewri and jumped into the sea on Monday morning, an official said.</p>.<p>Chakravarti's wife said he worked at the bank's Fort branch in south Mumbai and claimed he had work pressure.</p>.POCSO case accused found dead in parked auto-rickshaw in Mumbai; cops launch probe.<p>A search and rescue operation was launched, and the Sewri police traced the family based on the vehicle's numberplate, senior inspector Rohit Khot of Sewri police station said.</p>.<p>On Tuesday, the police were informed that a body had washed up on the shore at JNPT in Navi Mumbai, and it was identified, he said.</p>.<p>Chakravarti is survived by his wife and seven-year-old daughter, the official said.</p>.<p>A case of accidental death was registered, he said.</p>.<p>The ‘Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu', also known as the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL), that connects south Mumbai with the satellite city of Navi Mumbai, was inaugurated in January this year. The six-lane bridge is 21.8 km long with a 16.5 km sea link.</p>