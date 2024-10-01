Home
Body of banker who jumped off Atal Setu recovered from Navi Mumbai shores

Sushant Chakravarti, a deputy manager with a nationalised bank, parked his SUV on the bridge at Sewri and jumped into the sea on Monday morning, an official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 15:36 IST

Published 01 October 2024, 15:36 IST
