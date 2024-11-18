Home
maharashtra

Bombay HC raps CID on Badlapur encounter probe; calls gunshot residue, fingerprint aspects 'unusual'

The probe into the case has been taken lightly and there are several lacunae, a division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan observed.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 14:04 IST

Published 18 November 2024, 14:04 IST
