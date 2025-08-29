Bombay High Court lawyer dies by suicide in Ulhasnagar

<p>Thane: Bombay High Court lawyer Sarita Khanchandani allegedly dies by suicide in Ulhasnagar in Thane district on Thursday, a police official said.</p>.<p>She jumped off the terrace of Roma Apartment in Camp Number 4 at 11:30 am, with the incident being captured in a video shot from a mobile phone.</p>.<p>After being alerted, a police team reached the spot and rushed her to a private hospital nearby and then to AIIMS hospital in Dombivali, where she succumbed to injuries, the official said.</p>.No bail for BMW hit-and-run case accused; court cites his 'merciless behaviour', money clout.<p>Confirming the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IV) Sachin Gore said an accidental death case has been registered at Ulhasnagar police station.</p>.<p>"The police have come across the video of the incident. Further probe is under way," Gore said.</p>.<p>Khanchandani was a well-known figure in the legal community, especially for her public interest litigation (PILs), including those regarding noise pollution.</p>.<p>Khanchandani's daughter is a well-known child artist in the film industry, and her husband is also a lawyer at Bombay HC, sources said.</p>