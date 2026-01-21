Menu
Stock markets fall in early trade amid geopolitical tensions, foreign fund outflows

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 385.82 points to 81,794.65 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 91.5 points to 25,141.
Last Updated : 21 January 2026, 04:39 IST
