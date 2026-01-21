<p>Mumbai: The rupee depreciated 31 paise to an all-time low of 91.28 against the American currency in early trade on Wednesday, weighed down by steady dollar demand and a cautious global mood.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/forex">Forex</a> traders said rising geopolitical uncertainty, including renewed US expansionary signals, has increased risk aversion and kept emerging market currencies under pressure.</p>.<p>Moreover, a sluggish domestic stock market triggered by an exodus of foreign capital dented investors’ sentiment further, they said.</p>.Rupee falls 8 paise to 90.98 against US dollar in early trade.<p>At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 91.05 and lost ground to trade at 91.28 against the greenback, down 31 paise from its previous close.</p>.<p>On Tuesday, the rupee depreciated 7 paise to close at a record low of 90.97 against the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dollar"> </a><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dollarhttps://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dollar">US dollar</a>.</p>.<p>"Markets were already uneasy when US President Donald Trump revived trade war rhetoric and renewed his push for Greenland. US Treasury yields jumped to four-month highs, while the dollar slipped for a second day - a sign that investors are questioning not just risk, but direction," CR Forex Advisors MD – Amit Pabari said.</p>.<p>Pabari further noted that "persistent global unease, coupled with a sustained break above 91.07, could gradually open the door toward the 91.70–92.00 zone, unless restrained by active intervention from the RBI."</p>.<p>"On the downside, any corrective pullback is likely to find its first line of support in the 90.30–90.50 range." </p><p>On December 16, 2025, the rupee reached its previous lowest intra-day level of 91.14 and its lowest closing level of 90.93 against the American currency.</p>.Rupee falls 7 paise to settle at record low of 90.97 against US dollar.<p>Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.05 per cent lower at 98.59.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 1.11 per cent lower at USD 64.20 per barrel in futures trade.</p>.<p>On the domestic equity market front, Sensex dropped 385.82 points to 81,794.65 in opening trade, while Nifty declined 91.5 points to 25,141.</p>.<p>Foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 2,938.33 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.</p>