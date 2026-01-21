Menu
Rupee falls 31 paise to all-time low of 91.28 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said rising geopolitical uncertainty, including renewed US expansionary signals, has increased risk aversion and kept emerging market currencies under pressure.
Last Updated : 21 January 2026, 04:34 IST
Published 21 January 2026, 04:34 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarMarkets

