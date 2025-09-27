Menu
CBI arrests two, including top official of petroleum and safety organisation, in bribery case

The accused were identified as Rajendra Rawat, Joint Chief Controller of Explosives and Rahul Bachate, who delivered the cash to the officer.
Last Updated : 27 September 2025, 15:53 IST
