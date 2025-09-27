<p>Navi Mumbai: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two persons including the Joint Chief Controller of Explosives, Petroleum & Explosive Safety Organization (PESO), West Circle Office in Navi Mumbai, in a bribery case involving Rs 26 lakh.</p><p>The accused were identified as Rajendra Rawat, Joint Chief Controller of Explosives and Rahul Bachate, who delivered the cash to the officer. </p><p>The duo were produced before a Special CBI Court in Thane, which remanded them to the agency’s custody till 1 September. </p> .SC raps MP govt, CBI over absconding cops in custodial death case, warns of contempt.<p>The CBI registered the case based on “source information” regarding large-scale corrupt practices allegedly committed by the Joint Chief Controller of Explosives, in conspiracy with private consultants and agents.</p> .<p>“Based on the inputs, a trap operation was carried out. During the operation, one private individual was intercepted after delivering a package at the residence of the accused. On questioning, the accused confessed to having delivered a bribe amount of Rs. 9 lakh to the wife of the accused officer. The said amount was recovered from the premises along with additional unaccounted cash of Rs. 7.5 lakh, the source of which could not be explained. Both amounts were seized,” CBI officials said on Saturday. </p><p>Further, during searches at the office of the accused officer and another agent admitted to having brought Rs. 8 lakh for delivery as illegal gratification. The cash was recovered from his vehicle.</p> .<p>In addition, one architect present at the office confessed to having brought Rs. 1.5 lakh as a bribe meant for another public servant.This amount was also seized.</p><p>“In total, approximately Rs. 26 lakh, including the delivered bribe and unexplained cash, has been recovered from the residence and office of the accused public servant. Several incriminating documents, including chats and lists of PESO applications, have also been seized,” the officials added. </p>