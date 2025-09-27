Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

10-man Chelsea suffer 3-1 home defeat by Brighton

Brighton had looked second best after intense pressure from Chelsea in the first half and a 24th-minute headed goal from Enzo Fernandez.
Last Updated : 27 September 2025, 17:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 September 2025, 17:00 IST
FootballSports NewsChelseaBrighton

Follow us on :

Follow Us