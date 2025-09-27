<p>London: Ten-man Chelsea suffered a 3-1 home defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday, after defender Trevoh Chalobah was sent off early in the second half and substitutes Danny Welbeck, with two goals, and Maxim De Cuyper took full advantage.</p><p>Brighton had looked second best after intense pressure from Chelsea in the first half and a 24th-minute headed goal from Enzo Fernandez.</p><p>But the game opened up from the 53rd minute after Chalobah was sent off following an intervention from VAR for a foul on midfielder Diego Gomez which was judged to have denied him a goal-scoring chance.</p> .<p>It took Brighton until the 77th minute to capitalise on their advantage when 34-year-old former England striker Welbeck headed in the equaliser. De Cuyper scored his own header in the second minute of added time and Welbeck got his second goal eight minutes later.</p>