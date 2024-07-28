Cementing security or criminalising dissent?

The intention of the proposed law is to instil fear in the minds of citizens and opponents and silence them, even as several contentious issues are being raised by citizens and are important election points. The need to come up with a new law to tackle ‘unlawful activities’ or curb ‘unlawful organisations’ in the state cannot be seen as anything but a statement against democratic expression and an attempt to silence any criticism of the government, in the wake of the upcoming state elections when conversations evaluating the performance of the current government will take centre stage. Even with the stiff opposition the proposed law has received, as the state government remains quiet on its intentions, the threat of it being introduced as an ordinance bypassing any debate in the legislature still looms large. For free and fair elections to happen in the state, it is pertinent that the environment in which such elections are conducted is free from the threat of a Maharashtra PSA.