maharashtra

Central Railway collects more than Rs 8.6 lakh in fines from ticketless travellers in a day at Thane railway station

A team of 120 ticket-checking staff of the Central Railway's Mumbai division, three senior officials and 30 Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel carried out intensive ticket checking at Thane railway station.
Last Updated 10 October 2023, 07:48 IST

The Central Railway collected more than Rs 8.6 lakh in fines from ticketless and unauthorised travellers in a single day at Thane railway station in Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday.

A team of 120 ticket-checking staff of the Central Railway's Mumbai division, three senior officials and 30 Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel carried out intensive ticket checking at Thane railway station on Monday, the Central Railway stated in a release.

At least 3,092 cases of ticketless or unauthorised travel were detected, and more than Rs 8.6 lakh were collected in fines in a single day, it stated.

The Mumbai division conducted intensive ticket checking in suburban, mail express, passenger services and special trains to curb instances of ticketless and irregular travel, the release said.

(Published 10 October 2023, 07:48 IST)
India NewsIndian RailwaysMaharashtraThaneTrending

