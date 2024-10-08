Central Railway organises special ladies ticket checking drive during Navratri

<p>Mumbai: Coinciding with Navratri festivities, the Mumbai-headquartered Central Railway (CR) undertook Nav Durga, a special Ladies ticket checking drive at the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.</p><p>Nav Durga was carried out by Mumbai Division's All Women Special Ticket Checking Batch, popularly known as Tejaswini. The initiative was aimed at strengthening ticket-checking efforts and raising awareness about regularizing travel, especially during festive occasions.</p><p>A total of 51 ticket checking personnel were deputed along with 9 RPF staff for the check at CSMT and nearby stations.</p><p>The teams worked actively from 0800 hrs. to 1600 hrs, on Monday, rigorously checking tickets and ensuring compliance among passengers.</p>.Mumbai to boast of a sports excellence centre.<p>During the drive, the teams apprehended a total of 765 cases of irregular or ticketless travel and successfully recovered penalties amounting to Rs. 2,06,550 . </p><p>“This initiative highlighted the commitment of the Railway administration in enforcing travel regulations while maintaining a passenger-friendly environment,” a Central Railway spokesperson said. </p><p>This special ticket-checking drive was conducted in the spirit of Navratri, symbolizing the power of Shakti , with the ladies staff embodying the strength and dedication of the Goddess.Dr. Seema Sharma, Chief Commercial Manager (Passenger Services), Central Railway motivated the staff with her presence and a brief inspiring interaction session wherein, she listened to the day-to-day problems faced by the women ticket checking staff during their working and also provided valuable guidance and inputs.</p>