india

Central Railway organises special ladies ticket checking drive during Navratri

A total of 51 ticket checking personnel were deputed along with 9 RPF staff for the check at CSMT and nearby stations.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 08 October 2024, 01:44 IST

Published 08 October 2024, 01:44 IST
MumbaiMaharashtraCentral RailwayticketTicket checking personnel

