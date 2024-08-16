Menu
Civic polls: Shiv Sena candidate swallows AB forms of his rival party nominee; booked

The incident took place in Dhankawadi Sahakarnagar Ward Office and later a case was registered against Sena contestant Uddhav Kamble (34) at the Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station, he said.
Last Updated : 31 December 2025, 19:49 IST
Published 31 December 2025, 19:49 IST
