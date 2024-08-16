Civic polls: Shiv Sena candidate swallows AB forms of his rival party nominee; booked

<p>Pune: A Shiv Sena candidate was booked on Wednesday for allegedly tearing and swallowing AB forms of his rival nominee from the party for the Pune civic polls, a senior police officer said.</p>.<p>The incident took place in Dhankawadi Sahakarnagar Ward Office and later a case was registered against Sena contestant Uddhav Kamble (34) at the Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station, he said.</p>.<p>AB forms from the Shiv Sena were issued to two candidates in the ward number 34 in Pune city for the January 15 polls to the municipal corporation. This led to a heated argument between Shiv Sena candidates Kamble and Machhindra Dhawale.</p>.Mumbai’s civic polls drift from governance to identity binaries.<p>During the argument, Kamble allegedly snatched Dhawale's AB forms, tore them and swallowed the documents, said police.</p>.<p>The officer said, "A case has been registered for obstructing a public servant while he was performing official duties during the election process. We are investigating the matter further." Forms A and B are essential documents under which a political party declares a particular nominee as its candidate in polls.</p>.<p>Pune is among 29 cities and towns where elections for municipal corporations will be held on January 15. </p>