CM Shinde dares Uddhav to take him on, not his son

He was referring to some remarks by Thackeray against his son Shrikant Shinde, who represents the Kalyan Lok Sabha seat, after inducting a Shiv Sena leader into the Sena (UBT) fold.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 03:10 IST

Published 07 October 2024, 03:10 IST
