CM Shinde dares Uddhav to take him on, not his son

<p>Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday challenged Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and his former leader Uddhav Thackeray to face off with him instead of targeting his son.</p>.<p>CM Shinde, who heads the rival Shiv Sena, was speaking at a public event in Thane.</p>.<p>He was referring to some remarks by Thackeray against his son Shrikant Shinde, who represents the Kalyan Lok Sabha seat, after inducting a Shiv Sena leader into the Sena (UBT) fold.</p>.<p>"Why criticise someone's son? Here's a challenge to take on his father instead. They (Thackeray) are shattered within because of the response to my work, and that's why they are making such comments," said Shinde.</p>.<p>The CM said he would respond to barbs against him with his work.</p>.<p>Shinde split the undivided Shiv Sena in June 2022 after he led a rebellion and sided with the BJP to become the CM. His camp subsequently got the party name and its bow-and-arrow symbol. Since the division, both Sena factions have been locked in a bitter wrangle.</p>