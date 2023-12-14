Congregation of 2000 Black-Tailed Godwits seen at Bhandup Pumping Station

Mumbai: In what comes as great news for birders, the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) has reported sighting a remarkable congregation of 2,000 Black-Tailed Godwits at the Bhandup Pumping Station in Mumbai.

During a bird walk on December 9 at the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary at Bhandup Pumping Station, the massive flock of Black-Tailed Godwits was spotted, leaving BNHS members awestruck.

“The congregation of 2,000 Black-Tailed Godwits at the Bhandup Pumping Station wetlands was a truly remarkable sight and a testament to the ecological significance of this urban wetland. Walks like these underscore the importance of preserving and protecting such habitats for the benefit of both avian residents and the community at large,” said Kishor Rithe, Director, BNHS.

The Bhandup Pumping Station wetlands, known for its rich biodiversity, proved to be a haven for birdwatchers as they marvelled at the sight of these elegant waders, creating a visual symphony against the serene backdrop of the wetlands.

“The Black-Tailed Godwit is a Near Threatened migratory bird species known for its distinctive long beak and migratory prowess. They breed in Western and Central Russia and migrate to India,” said Asif N Khan from the Programmes Department, BNHS.