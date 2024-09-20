Home
Congress delegation meets Mumbai top cop to seek action against Bonde, Gaikwad for remarks on Rahul Gandhi

PTI
Last Updated : 20 September 2024, 13:58 IST

Mumbai: A Mumbai Congress delegation on Friday met city police chief Vivek Phansalkar and demanded the arrest of BJP MP Anil Bonde and Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad for their controversial remarks against Rahul Gandhi.

Bonde, a Rajya Sabha member, and Gaikwad, who represents the Buldhana assembly constituency, kicked up a row with their remarks against Gandhi earlier this week.

While Gaikwad announced Rs 11 lakh reward for anyone who chops off Gandhi's tongue for his remarks over reservation, Bonde said the Congress leader's tongue should be singed.

During his recent visit to the USA, Gandhi told students at Georgetown University that the Congress would think of scrapping reservation when "India is a fair place", which he said is not the case right now.

The Congress delegation led by the party's Mumbai unit chief Varsha Gaikwad met Police Commissioner Phansalkar and demanded registration of criminal cases against Bonde and Gaikwad and their arrest for the comments against Gandhi.

On Thursday, the Congress staged protests in Mumbai, Nagpur and other parts of the state demanding action against Bonde and Gaikwad. However, the two leaders remained defiant.

Published 20 September 2024, 13:58 IST
India NewsBJPCongressMumbaiIndian PoliticsMaharashtraShiv Sena

