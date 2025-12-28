Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Congress forges alliance with Prakash Ambedkar’s party for Mumbai polls

The development could significantly reshape Mumbai’s political landscape, especially as Congress–VBA talks had failed during the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections.
Last Updated : 28 December 2025, 11:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 December 2025, 11:25 IST
India NewsCongressMaharashtraBrihanmumbai Municipal CorporationAmbedkar

Follow us on :

Follow Us