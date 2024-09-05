Congress kicks off Maharashtra poll campaign as Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi on Shivaji statue collapse

Mumbai: Kickstarting the Congress campaign in the run up to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi sought apology of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from “each and every person” not only for the collapse of statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj but also for demonetisation, Farm Bills and introduction of GST.

Gandhi and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, set the tone of the campaign in the state, where the grand old party has gained significantly during the recently-concluded Lok Sabha polls.

The duo of Gandhi-Kharge, at a public rally at Kadegaon in Sangli, asserted that the idea of the Congress was similar to that of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

"There is no difference between the idea of Congress and that of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar," said Gandhi.