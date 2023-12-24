Congress leader Sunil Kedar disqualified from Maharashtra Assembly after conviction in bank scam

Mumbai: In a significant political development in Maharashtra, senior Congress leader Sunil Kedar was disqualified as an MLA following his conviction and five-year jail term in connection with an alleged Rs 150 crore cooperative bank scam which surfaced 21 years ago.

Kedar, who is a senior leader from Vidarbha region, is considered close to the Gandhi family.

On Friday, a special court in Nagpur sentenced Kedar to five years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 12.5 lakh in connection with an alleged scam involving the Nagpur District Central Cooperative Bank (NDCCB).

As per the prosecution, NDCCB, of which Kedar was the chairman, lost Rs 150 crore in government securities in 2002 as rules were flouted while investing funds through Home Trade Securities, an investment firm.