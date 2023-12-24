Congress leader Sunil Kedar disqualified from Maharashtra Assembly after conviction in bank scam

Mumbai: In a significant political development in Maharashtra, senior Congress leader Sunil Kedar was disqualified as an MLA following his conviction and five-year jail term in connection with an alleged Rs 150 crore cooperative bank scam which surfaced 21 years ago.
Kedar, who is a senior leader from Vidarbha region, is considered close to the Gandhi family.
On Friday, a special court in Nagpur sentenced Kedar to five years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 12.5 lakh in connection with an alleged scam involving the Nagpur District Central Cooperative Bank (NDCCB).
As per the prosecution, NDCCB, of which Kedar was the chairman, lost Rs 150 crore in government securities in 2002 as rules were flouted while investing funds through Home Trade Securities, an investment firm.
Kedar (62), a five-time MLA from Saoner in Nashik district, hails from an illustrious political family and was a minister in the former Maha Vikas Aghadi.
The development comes as a major jolt to Maharashtra Congress in the wake of December 28 foundation day celebrations of the party in Nagpur.
Among other provisions, Kedar was held guilty under sections 406, 409, 468, 471, 120 (B) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.
“Sunil Kedar has been convicted under sections 406, 409, 468, 471, 120 (B) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, the court of 2nd Assistant Chief Judicial Magistrate, Nagpur (vide CR No. 101/2002) which was followed by five years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 12.5 lakh on 22 December. Consequent upon the conviction, he stands disqualified from being a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in terms of provisions of Section 191 (1) (e) of Constitution of India read with Section 8 of Representation of People Act, 1951,” according to the notification issue by Jitendra Bhole, Secretary (1) (Incharge), Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.