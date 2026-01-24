Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Congress leaders settle internal dispute linked to Chandrapur civic body

These 13 corporators owed allegiance to Dhanorkar. Later, the remaining 14 corporators supporting Wadettiwar, reached the venue and objected to the registration.
Last Updated : 24 January 2026, 09:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 January 2026, 09:03 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsMaharashtra

Follow us on :

Follow Us