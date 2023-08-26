Congress to organise state-wide tour after I.N.D.I.A meet in Mumbai

After the I.N.D.I.A meeting next week, the Congress would take the mission ahead in Maharashtra by organising a state-wide tour from 3-12 September to highlight the failures of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.
In Mumbai, the Maha Vikas Aghadi is now making the final preparations for the crucial I.N.D.I.A meeting to be held on 31 August-1 September.
Former chief ministers Prithviraj Chavan and Ashok Chavan will lead the march in Western Maharashtra and Marathwada respectively.
Congress legislature party leader Balasaheb Thorat will lead in North Maharashtra, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar and Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole would take charge of Vidarbha region.
Addressing a press conference, Patole said the party leaders will travel at taluka, village, city level in all regions during the period and highlight the failures of the government and the message of the opposition alliance.
”Democracy is under attack in the country. Politics of power is for selfish interests, there is misuse of central probe agencies to instil fear . We will expose the government on these issues," he charged.