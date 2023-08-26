Congress to organise state-wide tour after I.N.D.I.A meet in Mumbai

After the I.N.D.I.A meeting next week, the Congress would take the mission ahead in Maharashtra by organising a state-wide tour from 3-12 September to highlight the failures of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

In Mumbai, the Maha Vikas Aghadi is now making the final preparations for the crucial I.N.D.I.A meeting to be held on 31 August-1 September.