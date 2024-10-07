Constable dies by suicide in Palghar

<p>Palghar: A 26-year-old constable allegedly committed suicide at his home in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Monday.</p><p>The incident took place in Vasai area on Sunday, an official from police control room said, adding a probe was on to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step.</p>.<p>Constable Sagar Athnekar, posted at the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police control room, allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling of his house, the official said.</p>.<p>The body was later sent to a government hospital for postmortem and a case of accidental death was registered, the police said. </p>