Dapoli resort case: Kadam acted as Anil Parab's `front-man', sought to legalise illegal work, says court while denying bail

Kadam's bail plea was rejected by special judge for cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) M G Deshpande on October 10. The detailed order became available on Wednesday. “He (Kadam) prima-facie appears to have acted as a front-man of Anil Parab and dealt with everything i.e. liaisoning work, pressurizing the revenue and other authorities for legalizing the work which is basically illegal,” the order said.