IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings - 5 batters to watch out

A consistent run-scorer for Rajasthan Royals, Jos Buttler has provided some great starts to his team this season. A talented player with an ability to score all over the ground, Buttler is one of the crucial players to keep an eye on.
An aggressive left-handed batter, Yashasvi Jaiswal is known for his big hits and for providing quick start to the team. In 12 matches, Jaiswal has scored 344 runs with a strike rate of 153.
Elegant with his strokes, Shashank Singh has emerged as one of the best batters for PBKS. His calm demeanour and ability to play under pressure makes him a star player in today's game.
A talented batter, Sanju Samson has impressed the audience in this tournament. With 486 runs in his kitty at a stunning average of 60.75, he is one of the best performing batters this season.
A power-hitter and a game-changer, Riyan Parag has played some crucial knocks for Rajsthan Royals this season and is expected to shine in today's match as well.
Published 15 May 2024, 06:15 IST