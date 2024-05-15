Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings - 5 batters to watch out

Here's a list of five batters who have consistently made an impact this season and are worth keeping an eye on in today's fixture between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 15 May 2024, 06:15 IST
Last Updated : 15 May 2024, 06:15 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
A consistent run-scorer for Rajasthan Royals, Jos Buttler has provided some great starts to his team this season. A talented player with an ability to score all over the ground, Buttler is one of the crucial players to keep an eye on.

A consistent run-scorer for Rajasthan Royals, Jos Buttler has provided some great starts to his team this season. A talented player with an ability to score all over the ground, Buttler is one of the crucial players to keep an eye on.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
An aggressive left-handed batter, Yashasvi Jaiswal is known for his big hits and for providing quick start to the team. In 12 matches, Jaiswal has scored 344 runs with a strike rate of 153.

An aggressive left-handed batter, Yashasvi Jaiswal is known for his big hits and for providing quick start to the team. In 12 matches, Jaiswal has scored 344 runs with a strike rate of 153.

Credit: PTI Photo

Elegant with his strokes, Shashank Singh has emerged as one of the best batters for PBKS. His calm demeanour and ability to play under pressure makes him a star player in today's game.

Elegant with his strokes, Shashank Singh has emerged as one of the best batters for PBKS. His calm demeanour and ability to play under pressure makes him a star player in today's game.

Credit: PTI Photo

A talented batter, Sanju Samson has impressed the audience in this tournament. With 486 runs in his kitty at a stunning average of 60.75, he is one of the best performing batters this season.

A talented batter, Sanju Samson has impressed the audience in this tournament. With 486 runs in his kitty at a stunning average of 60.75, he is one of the best performing batters this season.

Credit: PTI Photo

A power-hitter and a game-changer, Riyan Parag has played some crucial knocks for Rajsthan Royals this season and is expected to shine in today's match as well.

A power-hitter and a game-changer, Riyan Parag has played some crucial knocks for Rajsthan Royals this season and is expected to shine in today's match as well.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 May 2024, 06:15 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLRajasthan RoyalsSanju SamsonJos ButtlerPunjab KingsYashasvi JaiswalRiyan Parag

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT