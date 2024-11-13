Debt-ridden farmer hangs self after finance company seizes his tractor in Nagpur district

<p>Nagpur: A debt-ridden farmer allegedly committed suicide in Nagpur district of Maharashtra after a finance company seized his tractor over non-repayment of loan, police said.</p>.<p>The incident took place at Mandwa Somnala village in Bhiwapur tehsil in the district, around 50 km from here, on Tuesday morning, he said.</p>.<p>The farmer, Ravindra Vitthal Alone (55), owned three acres of agricultural land. He had taken a loan but failed to repay it due to crop failure in the last two years. He had purchased a tractor two years ago, but as he was unable to repay the loan amount, the finance company seized the vehicle, an official said.</p>.<p>Depressed over it, he hanged himself from a wooden raft at a hut and ended life, he said.</p>.<p>After being informed about his death, a police team rushed to the spot and sent his body for post-mortem, he said, adding that a case of accidental death was registered.</p>