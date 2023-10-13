Declare an OBC PM candidate, Fadnavis dares Congress

Mumbai: The BJP on Friday dared the Congress to declare an OBC Prime Ministerial candidate even as the saffron party accused I.N.D.I.A of banding together only to dislodge PM Narendra Modi, "who has been working for the masses".
“The Congress party states, "Jiski jitni bhagidari, uski utni hissedari" (rights based on numbers)… but will the Congress declare an OBC Prime Ministerial candidate?” senior BJP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asked, addressing a gathering at Pohradevi in Washim district.
According to Fadnavis, ever since Modi took over as the Prime Minister, there have been multiple initiatives for communities like OBCs, VJNTs and others.
"Congress has had 250 chief ministers, and 17 percent of them were from the OBC category. On the other hand, the BJP has had 68 chief ministers, with 31 percent of them being from the OBC category, which is almost double," he said.
Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Fadnavis said, “He speaks of ‘Mohabbat ki dukan’… love comes from the heart and is not to be found in shops...there is love in the heart of Modi.”
According to Fadnavis, more than 60 per cent of the Union ministers are from the OBC, SC and ST communities.
"A separate OBC ministry was created. The government is making an effort to ensure that schemes for OBCs are run in a focused manner. Modi has taken decisions in the interest of the community," he said.
On I.N.D.I.A alliance, Fadnavis said, "It is a group of 25 parties which are working with the sole intention of dislodging Modi who has been working for the masses and downtrodden."