Declare an OBC PM candidate, Fadnavis dares Congress

"Congress has had 250 chief ministers, and 17 percent of them were from the OBC category. On the other hand, the BJP has had 68 chief ministers, with 31 percent of them being from the OBC category, which is almost double," he said.

Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Fadnavis said, “He speaks of ‘Mohabbat ki dukan’… love comes from the heart and is not to be found in shops...there is love in the heart of Modi.”

According to Fadnavis, more than 60 per cent of the Union ministers are from the OBC, SC and ST communities.

"A separate OBC ministry was created. The government is making an effort to ensure that schemes for OBCs are run in a focused manner. Modi has taken decisions in the interest of the community," he said.

On I.N.D.I.A alliance, Fadnavis said, "It is a group of 25 parties which are working with the sole intention of dislodging Modi who has been working for the masses and downtrodden."