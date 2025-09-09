<p>Mumbai: Breaking his silence on the issue of Ajit Pawar rebuking, reprimanding and threatening IPS officer Anjana Krishna, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that he has sought a report from the Solapur district collector, however, added that the Deputy CM has already clarified his position. </p><p>The issue has led to criticism of the BJP-led Maha Yuti government. </p><p>“Whatever legal process has to be done has been done…the action that needed to be taken has already been taken by us...…I have called for a detailed report from the district Collector….Ajit Dada has also clarified on the issue,” said Fadnavis, who is also the state Home Minister. </p>.Madha MP urges probe into Ajit Pawar's 'protocol breach' call to junior IPS officer.<p>Last week, in a clarification, Pawar said: “My attention has been drawn to certain videos circulating regarding my interaction with police officials in Solapur. Let me state clearly that my intention was not to interfere with law enforcement but to ensure that the situation on the ground remained calm and did not escalate further.”</p><p>The video of the exchange between Deputy Superintendent of Police Anjana Krishna, posted as Sub Divisional Police Officer in Solapur, went viral on the internet and sparked a debate.</p>