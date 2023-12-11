Discussed ban on ethanol from sugarcane juice with Gadkari: Ajit Pawar

Nagpur: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday said he met with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to discuss the Centre's ban on the use of sugarcane juice or syrup in the production of ethanol.

Talking to reporters on the Vidhan Bhavan premises, Pawar said he met Gadkari on Sunday and discussed the ban. However, the issue needed to be addressed at the Central level, and he will meet Union Minister Amit Shah soon.

Last week, Centre had announced a ban on the use of ‘sugarcane juice and sugar syrup’ for ethanol production in the 2023-24 supply year, which started this month, to maintain adequate sugar availability for domestic consumption and to keep prices under check.