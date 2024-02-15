JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Dog beaten up at Thane pet clinic: CM Shinde has taken serious note of incident, says MLA

Earlier, a non-cognisable (NC) complaint was registered here after a video of the alleged assault on the canine went viral.
Last Updated 15 February 2024, 15:25 IST

Follow Us

Thane: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has taken serious note of an incident in which a dog was mercilessly beaten at a pet clinic in Thane, said a local MLA on Thursday.

Earlier, a non-cognisable (NC) complaint was registered here after a video of the alleged assault on the canine went viral.

A release by legislator Pratap Sarnaik said that he had urged the police to register a criminal offence against two staffers and the owner of the pet clinic, saying an NC was not enough.

Police cannot conduct a probe into an NC unless there is a magistrate’s order.

Meanwhile, Dr Kshama Shirodkar, a veterinarian from Thane civic body, said the corporation is also planning to take action against the pet clinic.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 15 February 2024, 15:25 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraThaneEknath Shinde

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT