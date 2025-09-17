<p>Mumbai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Bombay%20High%20Court">Bombay High Court</a> on Wednesday dismissed a plea against Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's courtroom drama "<em>Jolly LLB 3</em>" alleging mockery of judges and lawyers, noting the court was used to such mockery.</p>.<p>"Don't worry about us," the HC said.</p>.Summons to Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi & producer of 'Jolly LLB 3' over portraying lawyers, judges in 'poor light'.<p>The petition filed by the Association for Aiding Justice through advocate Chandrakant Gaikwad sought a stay on the release of the movie and also deletion of the song, 'Bhai Vakeel Hai', which it claimed was derogatory towards the legal profession.</p>.<p>The petitioner's lawyer, Dipesh Siroya, said the movie and song make a mockery of not just lawyers but also judges, as in a scene, the judges are referred to as "mamu", a slang he said was derogatory and insulting to the judiciary.</p>.<p>A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad appeared amused and said it was not worried about the same.</p>.<p>"We have been facing mockery since day one. Don't worry about us," the court said, dismissing the plea.</p>.<p>The movie is slated for release on September 19. </p>