DRI seizes high quality ganja worth Rs 5 crore at Mumbai airport, arrests passenger

Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested an Indian air passenger and seized ganja worth Rs 5 crore from him at the Mumbai international airport, an official said on Tuesday.

Based on specific intelligence, officials of the DRI (Mumbai Zonal Unit) intercepted the passenger when he arrived from Bangkok at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Monday, he said.

During a search of his bags, the DRI officials found nine vacuum packed silver coloured packets having different fruit markings on each bag. The packets were found to contain a greenish substance in lump form weighing 5.34 kg, he informed.