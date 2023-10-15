ED attaches over Rs 315 cr worth assets in money laundering probe against former NCP MP, his business groups

The PMLA case stems from three FIRs registered by the CBI alleging that these companies and its directors/promoters caused wrongful loss of more than Rs 352.49 crore to the State Bank of India.

The promoters submitted 'fake' financials to avail such loans, the ED alleged.

"The promoters also engaged in round tripping of transactions to inflate the financials and booking bogus sale purchase transactions in books of accounts of the accused companies to siphon off the loan proceeds for investments in real estate properties, in collusion with the auditors of the companies," it said.

Raids were carried out by the ED in this case in August.