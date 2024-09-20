Eight killed in bus-truck collision in Maharashtra's Jalna district

Mumbai: At least eight people were killed and more than a dozen injured when a passenger bus and a fruit-laden truck rammed into each other in the Jalna district of the Marathwada region of Maharashtra on Friday.
The accident took place in the Shahapur village in Ambad tehsil on the Wadigodri-Jalna Road.
The bus belonged to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation.
The ST bus was on its way from Gevrai to Jalna, while the truck, carrying oranges, was coming from Ambad when the accident took place.
Soon after the locals heard and saw the crash, many rushed to rescue and informed the Ambad Police and Bondi Police, which rushed with teams.
At least eight persons have died in the accident, reports reaching here said.
The injured have been rushed to the hospitals in Ambad in Jalna and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.
Published 20 September 2024, 08:58 IST