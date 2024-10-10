Home
Eknath Shinde announces state funeral for Ratan Tata; Fadnavis says death is loss for country

In a post on X, Shinde said Tata was a unique blend of morality and entrepreneurship, before adding, 'Ratan ji Tata’s mortal remains will be accorded a state funeral'.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 21:22 IST

Published 09 October 2024, 21:22 IST
