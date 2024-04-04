Eknath Shinde hits out at Uddhav Thackeray: 'How can CM run a state through Facebook live?'

Mumbai: The more the Opposition despises Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the stronger his support grows, said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday, under whose leadership the Maha Yuti coalition is fighting elections in the state.

Hitting out at the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, Shinde said, “Opposition has no agenda and no party flag. Those who have thrived on kickbacks, commissions, and corruption are aligning themselves with Congress."

"In both 2014 and 2019, the voters unequivocally rejected the opposition in the elections," he said.