Eknath Shinde hits out at Uddhav Thackeray: 'How can CM run a state through Facebook live?'

Mumbai: The more the Opposition despises Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the stronger his support grows, said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday, under whose leadership the Maha Yuti coalition is fighting elections in the state.
Hitting out at the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, Shinde said, “Opposition has no agenda and no party flag. Those who have thrived on kickbacks, commissions, and corruption are aligning themselves with Congress."
"In both 2014 and 2019, the voters unequivocally rejected the opposition in the elections," he said.
The Shiv Sena chief also hit out at his predecessor and Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray. "How can a Chief Minister sit at home and run the state? You cannot run a state through Facebook Live," he said.
“In Shiv Sena, the mantra is now 'Raja Ka Beta Raja Nahin Banega, Kaam Karnewala Raja Banega,’” Shinde said, adding that his party will promote capable individuals.
"Balasaheb Thackeray had the true power to elevate an ordinary worker and make him a Chief Minister. Shiv Sena will continue this tradition,” he said.
Shinde expressed his feeling that he would be the happiest person if an ordinary Shiv Sainik went on to become the Chief Minister in the future.
(Published 04 April 2024, 14:30 IST)