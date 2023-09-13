'We just need to speak and leave, right?': CM Eknath Shinde faces flak after viral video

Amid the raging Maratha reservation issue, a video of Eknath Shinde and his two deputies - Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar - went viral in which the Chief Minister, ahead of a news conference, was heard saying, “We just need to speak and leave…right?”

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has accused the Shinde-led BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP dispensation of being insensitive to the cause of the people and the Maratha reservation issue.

The viral video is of a news conference after the all-party meeting on Monday night which discussed the Maratha reservation issue and unanimously resolved to request Manoj Jarange-Patil to withdraw the hunger strike.