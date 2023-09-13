'We just need to speak and leave, right?': CM Eknath Shinde faces flak after viral video

Amid the raging Maratha reservation issue, a video of Eknath Shinde and his two deputies - Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar - went viral in which the Chief Minister, ahead of a news conference, was heard saying, “We just need to speak and leave…right?”
The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has accused the Shinde-led BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP dispensation of being insensitive to the cause of the people and the Maratha reservation issue.
The viral video is of a news conference after the all-party meeting on Monday night which discussed the Maratha reservation issue and unanimously resolved to request Manoj Jarange-Patil to withdraw the hunger strike.
In the video, Shinde can be heard saying, “We just need to speak and leave… right?" To which, Ajit Pawar replied, “Yes….right.”
This was followed by Devendra Fadnavis telling the duo, "The mic is on”.
Thereafter, Shinde, Ajit Pawar and Fadnavis were seen smiling.
Leader of the Opposition in Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar and his counterpart in the Council Ambadas Danve, among others slammed the government over the video.
“The government just wants to speak and not address the issues faced by the common man. This is an inefficient government who wants to run away from addressing critical issues,” Wadettiwar, a senior Congressman, said.
On the other hand, Danve of the Shiv Sena (UBT), posted a cartoon on the controversy.
“They are insensitive towards the Maratha quota issue. This is the real trademark of a traitor. If they betray those who made them big, how can they be trusted?” Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray said. “If shamelessness had a face. This illegitimate government would be it,” tweeted Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi.
A defensive Shinde reiterated the "commitment" of the government to ensure Maratha reservation and asked people "not to believe in rumours".
“The conversation has been misinterpreted and is being circulated in a wrong manner on social media…the video is mischief…the government is sensitive to the issue," he said.