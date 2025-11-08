<p>Video of an alleged tiger attack at the Forest Guest House in Brahmapuri, located in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra went viral on social media a few days ago. </p><p>The video caused significant panic and outrage among the netizens. However, some were also quick to point out that the video looked fake. This led to the Press Information Bureau conducting a fact-check of the clip.</p><p>The video is fake and has been generated using AI, Maharashtra PIB clarified in a post on X.</p><p>The fake video showed a security camera recording, displaying a timestamp indicating the date as October 31, 2025 at 6:42 am. A man could be seen sitting on a chair in the clip when a tiger attacks him and drags him away.</p>.Safari, trekking in Karnataka's Nagarahole, Bandipur closed after third person killed in tiger attack.<p>"A video is being shared widely on social media claiming to be the CCTV footage from Brahmapuri, Chandrapur (Maharashtra) showing an incident inside a forest guest house. The claim is #FAKE," the Press Information Bureau wrote on X. </p>.<p>"The video is AI-generated and not an actual CCTV recording. No such incident has taken place. Misleading AI-generated videos like this can create unnecessary panic among the public. Citizens are advised not to share or forward unverified content," it added.</p><p>The PIB also urged citizens to always verify information through official and credible sources before believing or sharing it.</p>