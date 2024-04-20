Fadnavis assured Aaditya would be Maharashtra CM, claims Uddhav

Mumbai: In a sensational claim, Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday asserted that Devendra Fadnavis had assured that he would groom Aaditya Thackeray as the Maharashtra Chief Minister and move to Delhi himself.

“In 2019, Devendra Fadnavis had promised me that he would groom Aaditya Thackeray for the post of Chief Minister and would himself move to Delhi. But did not keep his word. They made me look like a liar to my people,” Thackeray said in an interview to a daily newspaper, a statement that he reiterated in an election rally on Saturday evening.

After breaking ties with the BJP post the 2019 Vidhan Sabha polls, Uddhav became the Chief Minister heading the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. However, his government was toppled by partyman Eknath Shinde in June-July 2023.