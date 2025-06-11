<p>Mumbai: Former Union minister and BJP MP Narayan Rane on Wednesday counselled his son <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitesh-rane">Nitesh Rane</a> after his remarks “baap”, referring to BJP as the ‘father of all parties’ courted a major controversy. His brother Nilesh Rane also disapproved of remarks made by him.</p><p>“It was wrong to use the term ‘baap’. I have told him (Nitesh) so. The Chief Minister of Maharashtra is no one’s father, but a servant of the people…now, there is no controversy anymore. It is over," said Rane, who is currently the BJP MP from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg. </p><p>“I used to tell people not to call me ‘saheb’…we are here to serve people,” the Senior Rane said.</p><p>The veteran’s comments hopefully will put an end to the entire issue. </p><p>Rane (73) had served as Maharashtra Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly besides being union minister in the Narendra Modi government. </p><p>Both Nilesh (44) and Nitesh (42) are MLAs.</p>.Rift in Rane household? Social media exchange sparks speculation.<p>A former Congress MP, Nilesh is a first-time MLA of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena from Kudal, while Nitesh is a three-time MLA from Kankavli and is the Ports and Fisheries in the Devendra Fadnavis-headed MahaYuti-NDA government.</p><p>Rane Senior has not commented on the issue so far, however, some political observers said that the comments of the Rane-brothers on 'X' may be in lighter vein. </p><p>The trigger point of the war-of-words stems from Dharashiv, earlier known as Osmanabad, where Nitesh made a speech last week. </p><p>“The leader of BJP is the true ruler of the state…no matter how much the Shinde Sena leaders try to flex their muscles in Dharashiv, everyone must remember that the real authority in this state rests with the BJP…the country’s Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) is from BJP…the state’s Chief Minister (Devendra Fadnavis) is from BJP…let anyone speak anything or flex muscles…The BJP CM is sitting as baap,” Nitesh said.</p><p>The statement was a dig at state Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, who is a close aide of Shinde and the guardian minister of Dharashiv. </p><p>Nilesh took to 'X' to send out a message to his younger brother Nitesh.</p><p>“Nitesh should speak carefully... we will speak when we met… but we should speak carefully. It's easy to speak in a meeting, but you should be aware of who you are actually benefiting from your speech. We must not forget that we are in a grand alliance,” Nilesh said. </p><p>To which Nitesh responded: “Nilesh Ji…you are tax free” - accompanied by a laughing emoji.</p><p>Nilesh had later deleted the post saying that the point was taken.</p>